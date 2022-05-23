 
close
Sunday May 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Andrew could overshadow the Queen’s celebration as he set to make dramatic return to duties

Prince Andrew's presence could bring unwanted controversy to the Queen’s celebration: report

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022
Prince Andrew could overshadow the Queen’s celebration as he set to make dramatic return to duties

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew is set to make a dramatic return to duties for a key event alongside her mother.

Taking place at Windsor Castle on June 13, the Garter Day ceremony is one of the most important in the Royal Family’s calendar. The  Duke of York will also  be listed in the next day’s Court Circular, according to report.

Andrew will reportedly attend the event privately as a Knight. However, there are fears his presence could overshadow the Queen’s celebration, bringing unwanted controversy to the proceedings.

A source told The Telegraph that Andrew’s attendance is “standard practice”. This return will comes just days before the disgraced prince will be listed with a stripped HRH title.