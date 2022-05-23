Prince Andrew could overshadow the Queen’s celebration as he set to make dramatic return to duties

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew is set to make a dramatic return to duties for a key event alongside her mother.
Taking place at Windsor Castle on June 13, the Garter Day ceremony is one of the most important in the Royal Family’s calendar. The Duke of York will also be listed in the next day’s Court Circular, according to report.
Andrew will reportedly attend the event privately as a Knight. However, there are fears his presence could overshadow the Queen’s celebration, bringing unwanted controversy to the proceedings.
A source told The Telegraph that Andrew’s attendance is “standard practice”. This return will comes just days before the disgraced prince will be listed with a stripped HRH title.
Johnny Depp received support from his therapist friend Beechy Colclough
The Royal Family is reportedly ‘frightened’ by the possibility of Prince Harry ‘leaking conversations’ to the...
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit continued with head-to-head arguments of both sides’ legal teams
Courtney Love lauds Johnny Depp in a statement of defense after having ‘saved her life’
Harry Styles latest studio album 'Harry's House' released on May 20
Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim puts her show-stopping figure on display in a tight fitting co-ord during outing in...