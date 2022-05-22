Gwyneth Paltrow refuses to speak against Kourtney Kardashian for copying 'Poosh'

Gwyneth Paltrow refused to speak against Kourtney Kardashian when she was asked to comment on the controversy involving 'Pooch'.

The Hollywood star praised Kourtney when she was asked,"Are you upset that Poosh copied you," asked a fan."

The Ironman actress responded, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy ****.There is a room for every woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago,so I understand where it comes from."

She added, "Now I get so happy when I see there is a wellness business.There is a place for all of us plus Kourtney Kardashian is a really a good person and also #KravisForever."

Paltrow's remarks came a day before Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle with her husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy.