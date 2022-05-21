Work on movie based on Channing Tatum's book starts

Channing Tatum has announced that his picture book Sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie.
Taking to Instagram, he said that Sparkella would be adapted by Pamela Ribon who "who has written some of my favorite animated films."
Pamela said, "This has already been one of my favorite teams and projects, we are just getting started."
