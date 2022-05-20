 
Friday May 20, 2022
Johnny Depp’s former agent issues scathing testimony: ‘Difficult client’

Johnny Depp under fire for having a ‘very difficult personality,’ former talent manager claims

By Web Desk
May 20, 2022
Johnny Depp’s old talent manager Tracey Jacobs made this accusation in one of her testimonies.

He started by addressing the actor’s ‘ever-growing nature of the difficulty, which she attributed correlating to his success.

For those unversed, Ms Tracey Jacobs had been Depp’s agent for over 30 years and branded him ‘unprofessional’.

Recalling some of his alleged antics and actions, Ms Jacobs recalled how he’d show up “late to set consistently on virtually every movie.”

This would often result in her getting yelled at by the bigwigs. But “I never said to him, ‘You're a difficult client’. I never used those words.”

However, “I was very honest with him and said, 'You've got to stop doing this. This is hurting you.' And it did.”