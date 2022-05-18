BAP, allies likely to submit no-trust motion against Balochistan CM: sources

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Photo: Twitter/ @RadioPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Political crisis is again rearing its head in Balochistan as the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its allied parties have decided to submit a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today, well-placed sources said Wednesday.

According to the PTI Balochistan chapter's President Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him.

"We have the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will succeed against Bizenjo," claimed Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with the allied parties.

Out of 65 members, 33 votes will be required for the success of the no-trust motion. However, the signatures of 17 lawmakers are needed to submit the resolution against the CM.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. "The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she maintained.

— More to follow.