‘Our music conquers Europe’: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked a hip-hop group from his country as they took home the Eurovision Song Contest title on Sunday.
"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!" Zelensky wrote on Facebook, praising the Kalush Orchestra after they beat out 24 other competitors.
Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest, riding a wave of public support across Europe for the embattled nation and buoyed by an infectious folk hip hop melody.
