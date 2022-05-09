Imran Khan to launch Raabta app for PTI membership

Former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted by opposition parties through a no-confidence motion, addresses the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a public rally in Abbottabad on May 8, 2022. -AFP

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to boost the party’s membership, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will launch a mobile application, senior PTI leader Asad Umar said Monday.

In a statement on the microblogging site, the PTI leader said the party chairman will kick off the party’s membership drive today and a mobile application 'Raabta' will be launched in this regard.

"Let's be part of the movement and support Imran Khan in his struggle for a truly independent new Pakistan," he said.

The PTI has been mobilising the masses and demanding early elections since the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM Office last month through a no-confidence motion.

Former premier Imran Khan has been holding public rallies across the country and also using social media to propagate his message and build pressure on the government.