A health worker administers polio drops to a child during the Polio-Free Pakistan drive on September 11, 2024. —INP

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide anti-polio campaign began on Monday, targeting the vaccination of more than 28 million children under the age of five across 99 districts, the National Polio Eradication Programme said.

More than 240,000 polio workers are taking part in the drive, which also extends to Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the federal capital.

Officials warned that the risk of polio and other diseases has increased in flood-affected districts, calling on parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every campaign. Health experts emphasised that completing children’s immunisation courses on schedule is essential to preventing outbreaks.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Health Department said the campaign has begun with its first phase in 19 districts, targeting more than 5.7 million children. The province has reported 15 polio cases so far this year. The second phase of the campaign will be launched on September 15.

KP confirmed two new cases of poliovirus in southern KP brought Pakistan's total number of polio cases in 2025 to 23, comprising 15 from KP, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and GB.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can result in lifelong paralysis. The only proven protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside the timely completion of routine immunisations.

Despite significant progress, the continued detection of polio cases, particularly in southern KP, remains a serious concern. It underscores that children in hard-to-access areas and those with low vaccine acceptance continue to be at risk.

Polio eradication is a shared responsibility. While frontline health workers continue to deliver critical vaccines to children, parents and caregivers play an important role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses of the polio vaccine and complete their routine immunisations.

Communities can protect their children by actively supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate.