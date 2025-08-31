Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses students and faculty members of Tianjin University in China, August 31, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan’s development roadmap and government initiatives resonate strongly with President Xi Jinping’s vision for progress and prosperity, reflecting the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations.

Addressing students and faculty members at Tianjin University, the premier urged Pakistani students studying in China to acquire the latest knowledge and technology with sheer commitment and hard work, and later apply their expertise in Pakistan for the welfare, progress, and prosperity of their people.

The prime minister is on a six-day official visit to China to attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He is set to meet President Xi and Premier Li Qiang, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

During his address today, he expressed satisfaction that more than 200 students from different parts of Pakistan were currently enrolled at Tianjin University, a seat of learning he described as "a cradle of great knowledge."

He termed the students as ambassadors of Pakistan, expressing optimism that through their dedication and commitment, they would return as architects of the nation’s future. “Above all, you are the torchbearers of Pakistan-China friendship,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz said students at Tianjin University, considered a cradle of learning, would emerge as experts who could contribute not only to China’s remarkable progress but also to the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.

The prime minister recalled that the historic Pakistan-China friendship had been nurtured by previous generations through unwavering commitment, honesty, and sincerity, laying a foundation that rests on pillars of mutual trust. He stressed that this enduring relationship had stood the test of time and overcome enormous historical challenges.

“It withstands owing to commitment and clear vision in our minds; together to find a shared destiny,” he said, adding that any designs to undermine this friendship were defeated by united actions and mutual understanding. He reiterated that the bond between the two nations would last forever, no matter what challenges lay ahead.

Referring to centuries-old ties, PM Shehbaz highlighted that Pak-China relations were as old as the Silk Road and as profound as the religious links between Gandhara, Taxila, and Beijing.

He recalled historical milestones that deepened the relationship — including Pakistan being the first Muslim country to recognise the People’s Republic of China; the launch of PIA’s first direct flight from Karachi to Beijing around six decades ago; and the construction of the Karakoram Highway, which he termed one of China’s earliest and boldest initiatives with a foreign country. He also mentioned that Pakistan was the last country to host late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

He termed China’s historic feat of lifting 800 million people out of poverty as its most towering achievement — one made possible through visionary leadership and long-term strategic planning. He said President Xi Jinping’s commitment to his people’s welfare and his vision of a shared future had inspired the world.

Highlighting his government’s own efforts, the prime minister said the administration was committed to eradicating corruption and poverty, expressing satisfaction that no corruption case had surfaced during the current tenure. He pointed out that China’s success was not built on words but on “shedding sweat and blood.”

He emphasised that Pakistan shares a common destiny with China and must benefit from the knowledge imparted by Chinese universities to achieve economic and agricultural progress. With 60% of Pakistan’s population comprising youth, he said, the country faced both a challenge and an opportunity — one that could be unlocked in collaboration with China.

The prime minister noted that his government had already sent 1,000 Pakistani agriculture graduates to China for advanced training and that around 30,000 Pakistani students were currently pursuing education and technical training in China. He also underlined the importance of vocational training in equipping Pakistan’s youth across different regions.

PM meets President Erdogan

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties.



They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defense, and security domains.

The Turkish president offered sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives and property as a result of the ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan.

He also expressed his country's solidarity with the people of Pakistan and said that the government and people of Turkiye stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of need. The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and underscored their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world and beyond.