Smoke rises from helicopter crash site in GB on September 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

RAWALPINDI: At least five crew members, including two Pakistan Army pilots, were martyred after a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crash-landed in Gilgit Baltistan's Hudor village, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

"The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed a technical fault and crashed. As a result, all crew members on board embraced martyrdom," the military's media wing said.

The statement, while referring to the incident that happened about 12 kilometres from the Thakdas Cantonment, identified the martyred personnel as Pilot in Command Major Atif, Co-pilot Major Faisal, Flight Engineer Naib Subedar Maqbool, Crew Chief Havaldar Jahangir and Crew Chief Naik Amir.

"Training missions are part of routine activities of Army Aviation to maintain operational readiness for performing tasks varying from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the ISPR added.

"The Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness in all facets," it noted.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of life.

The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to the martyrs' families.

The incident comes days after a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed on August 15 during the Bajaur relief operation, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased included five personnel, including two pilots, while returning from flood-affected districts.

Initial reports indicate the accident was caused by poor weather and dense fog, although rainfall was not occurring at the crash site.