RAWALPINDI: At least five crew members, including two Pakistan Army pilots, were martyred after a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crash-landed in Gilgit Baltistan's Hudor village, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.
"The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed a technical fault and crashed. As a result, all crew members on board embraced martyrdom," the military's media wing said.
The statement, while referring to the incident that happened about 12 kilometres from the Thakdas Cantonment, identified the martyred personnel as Pilot in Command Major Atif, Co-pilot Major Faisal, Flight Engineer Naib Subedar Maqbool, Crew Chief Havaldar Jahangir and Crew Chief Naik Amir.
"Training missions are part of routine activities of Army Aviation to maintain operational readiness for performing tasks varying from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the ISPR added.
"The Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness in all facets," it noted.
Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of life.
The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to the martyrs' families.
The incident comes days after a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed on August 15 during the Bajaur relief operation, resulting in the death of five people.
The deceased included five personnel, including two pilots, while returning from flood-affected districts.
Initial reports indicate the accident was caused by poor weather and dense fog, although rainfall was not occurring at the crash site.
Two police personnel injured in exchange of fire with terrorists
Investigation Officer informs court that complainant no longer wants to pursue the case
Situation doesn't require emergency measures such as seeking army assistance, says Sharjeel Memon
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says more than 481,000 people have been evacuated in province
Imran Khan's nephew is facing charges of alleged attack on Jinnah House during May 9 riots
Traffic police say ban aims at ensuring citizens' safety in light of public rallies
Premier to meet Chinese President Xi, PM Li and other world leaders to enhance regional cooperation
At OIC, Pakistan categorically rejected ‘Greater Israel’ plan, calling it “illegitimate and unacceptable, says Dar