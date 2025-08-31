All arrangements in place to tackle ‘super floods’: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Sukkur on August 31, 2025. — X/ @SindhCMHouse

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that provincial government is fully prepared to deal with a potential “super flood,” expected to bring around 900,000 cusecs of water.

After wreaking havoc in Punjab — killing dozens, damaging thousands of properties and causing widespread destruction — the “super floods,” triggered by India’s release of water from its dams into the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej, are now heading towards Sindh.

The torrent is expected to pass through Trimmu Barrage in Punjab’s Jhang tonight.

The Sindh CM, along with provincial ministers, visited Sukkur, Guddu barrages, KK Bund and other vulnerable points and reviewed flood-fighting efforts.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said the rivers were currently experiencing high water levels. He said that the provincial administration was taking all necessary precautions.

The CM Sindh assured that the administration was taking all necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the potential “super floods”.

He said that saving human lives and protecting the bunds were their top priorities.

The chief minister warned that the entire katcha (riverine ) area would be submerged in the event of a super flood, adding that the administration had made preparations to evacuate the residents.

He added that the government had detailed maps of the population, number of people, and livestock, which had been shared with the district administration and the PDMA.

The chief minister thanked the armed forces for their support, saying that he was in contact with the Pakistan Army and the DG Rangers.

CM Murad emphasised that their primary focus was on saving human lives and livestock from the floodwaters.

The district administration is preparing to evacuate people, and 192 boats from the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army have been deployed in the katcha areas, he added.

The chief minister stressed the need to protect the bunds from breaches, noting that six sensitive points had been identified on the right bank of the Indus River.

He mentioned that the KK Bund was a high-risk area, and the Shahin Bund on the left bank was also vulnerable.

He noted that there is still time to prepare, as the floodwaters will take around five days to reach Sindh after passing through Trimmu.