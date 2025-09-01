Heavy rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

This collage shows submerged roads and parking lot following heavy rains in Islamabad, September 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and district administration said on Monday that they are ready to handle any situation as heavy rains hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid warning of flooding.

According to Wasa's spokesperson, 40 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Islamabad’s Saidpur and 66 millimetres in Golra. In Rawalpindi, 25 millimetres was recorded at Shamsabad, 35 millimetres at Pirwadhai, and 60 millimetres in New Katarian.

The spokesperson said continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and other drains across the city was under way. At Katarian, water in Nullah Lai rose to 13 feet, while at Gawalmandi it reached four feet.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said a rain emergency had been enforced, with staff and heavy machinery deployed in the field. “We are fully monitoring the rainfall and have taken all necessary precautions to deal with any situation,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema inspected several areas and confirmed that an advanced warning system had been activated.

He said WASA and other civic agencies had been placed on high alert while the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast further heavy rainfall.

The DC added that staff with machinery had been deployed in low-lying areas and digital as well as manual monitoring of Nullah Lai was being carried out. He urged citizens to avoid going near drains and water reservoirs.

Rescue 1122 teams have also been stationed in vulnerable neighbourhoods to ensure swift assistance in case of emergencies. The DC said the twin cities have so far received a total of 70 millimetres of rainfall.

Torrential monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan this week, with further heavy downpours forecast for this weekend. This monsoon season so far, 863 people have died in Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The flooded east of the country is home to half of the 240 million population and serves as the country’s breadbasket, with widespread damage to crops from the deluge.