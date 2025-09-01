PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses SCO summit in Tianjin on September 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Highlighting the heavy price the country is paying due to state-sponsored terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in recent terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including the deadly Jaffer Express attack.

Speaking at the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Monday, the premier said: "We have irrefutable evidence of some foreign nations being involved in acts of terrorism on our soil. Those responsible for these heinous crimes and their facilitators must be held accountable."

He further warned that terrorism in any form must be condemned, including state-sponsored terrorism.

"Those who have long used terrorism for advancing their political interests must realise that the world no longer buys this fictitious narrative," he asserted.

