IHC orders PM Shahbaz Sharif to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

PML-N's Hanif Abbasi and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to review the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as his special assistant.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order on a petition filed by Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, challenging the appointment of PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi as SAPM.

The development comes days after the newly appointed SAPM had announced a reward of Rs50,000 to anyone who brought him Rashid's wig, a statement over which PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar had expressed concern.



