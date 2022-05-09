'Meghan and Harry returning to UK because they want to make it up to Netflix'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'playing games with the Royal Family' after they confirmed they would travel to the UK for the Queen's Jubilee, said a royal expert.



Talking on GB News, Angela Levin said "They want to come because they want to make it up to Netflix and get loads more money."



She was commenting on the royal couple's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom and Netflix's announcement that it had dropped Meghan's animated series "Pearl".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit the UK next month to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They would be accompanied by their children.