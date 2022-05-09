'Meghan and Harry returning to UK because they want to make it up to Netflix'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'playing games with the Royal Family' after they confirmed they would travel to the UK for the Queen's Jubilee, said a royal expert.
Talking on GB News, Angela Levin said "They want to come because they want to make it up to Netflix and get loads more money."
She was commenting on the royal couple's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom and Netflix's announcement that it had dropped Meghan's animated series "Pearl".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit the UK next month to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
They would be accompanied by their children.
Ncuti Gatwa has secured the starring role of a life time in BBC’s iconic show Doctor Who
Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky, is currently in her third trimester
Kris Jenner plans on celebrating family time together after winning the lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna against the...
Kylie Jenner reflected upon being a young mother in her latest Instagram post shared on Mother's Day
Popular Pakistani showbiz stars expressed their love for their mums in adorable posts on Mother's Day
Mel B also thanked Victoria Beckham for designing a classic outfit, which she wore while receiving the New Year Honour...