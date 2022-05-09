 
close
Monday May 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Meghan and Harry returning to UK because they want to make it up to Netflix'

'Meghan and Harry returning to UK because they want to make it up to Netflix'

By Web Desk
May 09, 2022
Meghan and Harry returning to UK because they want to make it up to Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  are 'playing games with the Royal Family' after they confirmed they would travel to the UK for the Queen's Jubilee, said  a royal expert.

Talking on GB News, Angela Levin said "They want to come because they want to make it up to Netflix and get loads more money."

She was commenting on the royal couple's upcoming visit  to the United Kingdom and Netflix's announcement that it had dropped  Meghan's animated series "Pearl".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex  are due to visit the UK next month to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee  celebrations.

They would be accompanied by their children.