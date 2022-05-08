'Keep armed forces out of political discourse in best interest of country', says ISPR

The Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday urged the masses to keep them out of the political discourse in the best interest of the country.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "intensified and deliberate attempts" have recently been made to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership into the ongoing political discourse in the country."
"These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated, or nuanced references to the armed forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, a few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms, including social media".
The statement said that the practice of "unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements and remarks is extremely damaging," adding that the Pakistan Armed Forces take "strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practices".
Per the statement, the army "expects all to abide by the law and keep the armed forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country."
NEPRA says it sent NTDC explanation and show-cause notice as well
Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi, says Imran Khan
"We will arrest those who spread immoral content on social media," the interior minister says
Met Office warns high pressure is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from Sunday
Police have arrested the driver and ruled out any planned attempt to target Imran Khan's aide
Government also planned to establish a state-of-the-art teacher's training centre in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal