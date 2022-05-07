Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reveal name of newborn daughter in adorable post

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have revealed the name of their newborn daughter via social media post.

The couple has named their baby girl Bella Esmeralda. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Georgina shared heart-warming pictures of her daughter as she introduced her to the world.

The adorable post received thousands of likes and love from millions of fans on the social media platform. It has been the first time Georgina has shown fans close-up pictures of newborn Bella.

Sharing her adorable pictures, Georgina announced the baby’s name alongside a green heart emoticon and mentioned her birthdate.

The Manchester United star player and the Argentine-Spanish model welcomed Bella Esmeralda into the world on April 18. They were left heartbroken as they tragically lost their newborn son, Bella's twin brother.

Ronaldo had shared a snap of his newborn daughter and fifth child last weekend, captioning the black-and-white picture with: "Forever Love..." along with a heart and prayer icon.