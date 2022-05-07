Ranveer Singh says he took inspiration from his father for the role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Ranveer Singh revealed that his dad Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani was the inspiration for him to take the lead role in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 83 actor got candid about the hardships and challenges his dad faced so he could provide a better life to his family.

The 36-year-old star said, “I borrowed a lot from that aspect of my life, from observing the way my father was with us as a family.”

“It’s like we were the only thing that mattered to him, from his waking moment to the time he slept, his only purpose was to give us a better life, was to be the best protector and provider that he could possibly be; to be the best family man that he could possibly be, to do everything in his power, no matter how much it took from him - physically, mentally, emotionally – he would pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life which is the premise of Jayeshbhai’s journey as well,” he added.

Talking about his own role in the comedy drama, Ranveer shared, “Jayeshbhai is trying to protect his family at any and all costs and I have seen my father go through many adversities relentlessly, doggedly keep going to fight those adversities, overcome those obstacles so that he can give us a better life, so that he can protect us, so that no matter what he is going through, or the challenges that he is facing – to never let that come onto us; shielding us from the difficulties of life. I have seen it first hand and I understood it even then but I have a much, much deeper appreciation for it now.”

He continued: “In retrospect when I think back, having become a man myself now, I can understand at a deeper level how difficult it must have been and how demanding it must have been and how much it must have taken from him.”

“So, it is through playing Jayeshbhai that I now have a much deeper appreciation for everything that my father did for me,” Ranveer concluded.

The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It will hit the theaters on 13th May 2022.