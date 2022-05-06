Johnny Depp’s team issues reaction to Amber Heard’s court testimony

Johnny Depp’s entire legal team has spoken out about Amber Heard’s court testimony and has branded it the “biggest performance of her life.”
The revelations have been made by a spokesperson for Mr Depp according to People magazine.
They were quoted saying, “While Ms Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”
Before concluding they added, “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”
For those unversed, Ms Heard has accused her ex-husband of sexual assault with objects, and domestic, as well as verbal abuse.
She also claims to be suffering from PTSD, a claim which has been refuted by a court psychologist.
