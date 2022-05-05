Foreign conspiracy: Govt to form commission to probe matter, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The government will form a commission to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy that led to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday.



The federal minister said that the commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently, adding that the head of the commission will be someone who "no one will be able to point fingers at."

Aurangzeb said that the cabinet will approve the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission in the next cabinet meeting. She further said that everything will be cleared once the report is released which will also be shown to the nation.

Calling the alleged foreign conspiracy a lie, Aurangzeb said "this is to save former PM's wife Bushra Bibi's close aide Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan."

"This is Gogi bachao tehreek (save Gogi movement)," she added.

Berates PTI-led govt

The information minister berated the PTI-led government and called its leaders "economic terrorists", saying that they looted the country for four years.

"The ruined economy, unemployment and high inflation are the results of Imran Khan's corruption," she added.

Appreciating the incumbent government's efforts, Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave relief to the people in just two weeks who had been facing high inflation for four years.

The PML-N leader said that the government is doing business partnerships with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the development of Pakistan.

"We are cleaning the filth left behind by Imran Khan," added Aurangzeb.

CJP best person to head probe commission: Imran Khan

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been demanding that a commission should be set up to investigate the alleged conspiracy. A demand that now seems the government is following upon.

However, former prime minister Imran Khan, earlier this week, had said in an interview that since the PTI-led government was toppled through a conspiracy, a commission must be formed under the chairmanship of the chief justice of Pakistan as he's the best person to oversee the probe.