Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and Kabir are all for love and light this Eid!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are sending Eid greetings to fans!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star shared a glimpse of her Eid morning with fans.

"Eid Mubarak," wrote Iqra in a sky blue Faiza Saqlain number. Yasir and Kabir on the contrary donned matching off-white Shalwar Kameez.

In his own Eid post, Yasir was spotted in a PDA-filled pose with Iqra as he embraced Kabir.



"Hamari taraf se Eid Mubarak," the actor captioned.







