Doors of Khana-e-Kaba opened for PM Shahbaz Sharif

MECCA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday along with his delegation performed Umrah during which doors of Khana-e-Kaba were also opened.

The prime minister performed ‘Saey’ between Safa and Marwa and prayed for the security, development and prosperity of the nation, country and the Muslim Umma.

The prime minister is on his maiden foreign trip to the kingdom during which he held talks with the Saudi leadership to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

He arrived in Madina on Thursday where he offered prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH).