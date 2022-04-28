British diplomats in US react to Prince Charles and Camilla's foreword for royal book

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have written a joint foreword for ‘The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook’, to be released later this week



The couple wrote, “We hope that this book provides you with both pleasure and inspiration, and that food continues to bring you together with family, friends, neighbours and your community.”

Reacting to the couple's statement the official Twitter account of the British Embassy wrote, "On all Royal Visits, food plays an important part, including “The utterly delicious, whisky bread and butter pudding we enjoyed in Washington.”

