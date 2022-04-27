Megan Fox learnt 'drinking blood' ritual from reading tarot cards

Megan Fox is dishing out why she 'drank' Machine Gun Kelly's blood during their private engagement ceremony.

Speaking to British Glamour for their April 2022 issue, the Transformers actress revealed: "So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Fox, 35, continued, "I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' "

She then gushed over fiancé MGK who is willing to go to any lengths for her.

He is "much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.' "

Megan and MGK announced engagement in January 2022 after the singer tossed the big questions under a banyan tree.

On her Instagram, Megan wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree

"We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

"…and then we drank each other’s blood," she concluded.