Ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq’s hairstyle steals limelight

Pakistan's former legendary cricketer Abdul Razzaq, 42, has recently opted for a new teenage-style haircut that has made him the centre of attention these days.
A photo of him, in a new look, accompanied by Shahid Afridi and Inzamam ul Haq is making the rounds on the internet.
Former captain Shahid Afridi, Inzamamul Haq, and Mushtaq Ahmed could not stop themselves from praising his new hairstyle when they saw him during an event of the Mega Star League (MSL).
Impressed by his new hairstyle, Shahid Afridi said asked Razzaq: “Looking young. Where did you get your haircut from?”
At this, Razzaq said that he was fed up with his previous haircut and was trying to opt for a little change.
