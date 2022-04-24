Prince George classmates fail to recognize their future king at new school

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George reportedly has had a ‘trial class’ at his new school close to Windsor.
The royal couple has been considering Prince George should continue his education at the new school and also thinking about sending their other kids Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the same.
Prince William and Kate have visited the school several times.
The Daily Mail, citing a source, reported that George’s teachers at school were both amused and relieved that his new classmates did not recognize their future king.
George, who is third in line to British throne, started his formal education at Westacre Montessori School Nursery near the family’s Norfolk home Anmer Hall when he was just two years old.
Later, he enrolled at Thomas’s School in Battersea, South London, in September 2017.
