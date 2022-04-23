Shanna Moakler talks about ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF Journey

File Footage

Shanna Moakler said 'it's fantastic' that her ex-husband Travis Barker and fiancé Kourtney Kardashian wants to have a baby in a latest media interaction.



The former Miss USA shared that she 'does not have any issue' if the couple wants to expand their family with the help of vitro fertilization.

The 47-year-old told Us Weekly, “All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.”

“I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic,” she added. “I don’t have any issues with that.”

Shanna further stated, “Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in.”

Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum opened up about the IVF complications she faces in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney said on the show, “Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience.”

“The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added. "The medication basically put me into depression.”