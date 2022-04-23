Kanye West believes ‘family’s in danger’ with daddy not home in new Pusha-T rap

Kanye West's new collaboration with Pusha-T addresses some fears he has about the ‘dangers’ his family is in since ‘daddy’s not home’.

The lyricist has a song collaboration in Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry and his emotionally-driven talks include conversations and attempts to ‘lead’ his family ‘out of danger’.

According to HollywoodLife the lyrics track, “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger."

He concluded this part by adding, "When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast)." he concluded.



Kanye also returns for another song with Kid Cudi, which seems to be ‘the very last,’ in light of earlier statements.

For those unversed, Kid Cudi admitted to having differentiating thoughts with the rapper, and admitted on Twitter, “So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend.”

His collaboration also included titbits of his divorce and family drama as well. Some of the lyrics read, “I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides / How I make it through the Chi’, get to you, and almost die?”

“Finally tired of comin’ and goin’, make up your mind /I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”