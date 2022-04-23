 
close
Friday April 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry delivers speech at Invictus Games 2022

Prince Harry delivers speech at Invictus Games 2022

By Web Desk
April 23, 2022
Prince Harry delivers speech at Invictus Games 2022

Prince Harry on Friday addressed the participants of the Invictus Games 2022 in a motivational speech.

The Duke of Sussex is making headlines since the Invictus Games began in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry arrived  in The Hague with his wife Meghan Markle before paying a secret visit to his grandmother, the Queen.

The royal couple met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, a visit that  still continues to dominate the British press.