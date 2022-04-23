Prince Harry delivers speech at Invictus Games 2022

Prince Harry on Friday addressed the participants of the Invictus Games 2022 in a motivational speech.
The Duke of Sussex is making headlines since the Invictus Games began in the Netherlands.
Prince Harry arrived in The Hague with his wife Meghan Markle before paying a secret visit to his grandmother, the Queen.
The royal couple met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, a visit that still continues to dominate the British press.
