Prince Harry delivers speech at Invictus Games 2022

Prince Harry on Friday addressed the participants of the Invictus Games 2022 in a motivational speech.



The Duke of Sussex is making headlines since the Invictus Games began in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry arrived in The Hague with his wife Meghan Markle before paying a secret visit to his grandmother, the Queen.

The royal couple met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, a visit that still continues to dominate the British press.

