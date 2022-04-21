Sharjeel Memon inducted into Sindh cabinet

Sharjeel Inam Memon. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to induct PPP’s senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon into his cabinet.

Sharjeel Memon, according to sources, is likely to be given the portfolio of information minister and he is expected to take oath as a provincial minister tomorrow (Friday).

“ The governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint the following member (Sharjeel Inam Memon) of the provincial assembly, Sindh as provincial minister on the advice of the chief minister with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Currently, Saeed Ghani has the portfolios of information minister and labour minister. Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister has de-notified Awais Qadir Shah as transport minister.