Sharjeel Memon inducted into Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to induct PPP’s senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon into his cabinet.
Sharjeel Memon, according to sources, is likely to be given the portfolio of information minister and he is expected to take oath as a provincial minister tomorrow (Friday).
“ The governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint the following member (Sharjeel Inam Memon) of the provincial assembly, Sindh as provincial minister on the advice of the chief minister with immediate effect,” read the notification.
Currently, Saeed Ghani has the portfolios of information minister and labour minister. Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister has de-notified Awais Qadir Shah as transport minister.
President Arif Alvi apprises Ilhan Omar about the atrocities being committed by Narendra Modi-led Indian government...
Power reconfiguration activity on section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken from 2-7am, says...
Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist, says ISPR
This was their first meeting after the premier was elected to the office
Aurangzeb says coalition government would not allow the imposition of curbs on freedom of expression in the country
CJP Bandial directs the parties in PTI's foreign funding case to complete their arguments today