Akshay Kumar backs out as tobacco brand ambassador after severe backlash

Akshay Kumar apologised to fans for appearing in an ad for a pan masala brand

Akshay Kumar has recently stepped down as the brand ambassador for a pan masala brand after severe backlash by netizens.



For the unversed, the Atrangi Re actor featured in an ad for pan masala brand Vimal Elaichi with his fellow costars Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan.

Kumar is a known fitness freak and so, when the ad came out early this week, fans were disappointed to see him endorsing a brand that also sells tobacco products.

Soon, netizens called him out for going against his past claims about living a healthy lifestyle and keeping away from drugs and alcohol.

As a result, the Kumar decided to quit as the brand's ambassador and issued an official apology statement to his fans and well-wishers.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers."

"Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," he added.





The 54-year-old also promised to donate the endorsement fee to a noble cause.

“I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices,” Kumar concluded.