Tuesday April 19, 2022
‘National interest of foremost importance': Kapil Dev says on Pak-India cricket

Kapil says players are always ready for a Pak-India series but we should leave decision to the government

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
Indias legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev. Photo: AFP/file
AHMEDABAD: Reacting to India-Pakistan cricket relations, legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev said that national interest is of foremost importance, adding that we should let the government decide on the cricket series between the two countries.

Talking to journalists in Gandhinagar, Kapil said that players are always ready for a Pak-India series but we should leave the decision to the government, the  Times of India reported.

“Only they can decide,” he said, adding that the country’s policy is more important. India’s legendary former cricketer said that as citizens, they should stand with their government’s policy.

Responding to a question, he said, “The Indian cricket board has placed a lot of importance on the infrastructure. This has been hugely beneficial to the young cricketers. The board has given facilities to players.”  