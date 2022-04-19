‘National interest of foremost importance': Kapil Dev says on Pak-India cricket

AHMEDABAD: Reacting to India-Pakistan cricket relations, legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev said that national interest is of foremost importance, adding that we should let the government decide on the cricket series between the two countries.
Talking to journalists in Gandhinagar, Kapil said that players are always ready for a Pak-India series but we should leave the decision to the government, the Times of India reported.
“Only they can decide,” he said, adding that the country’s policy is more important. India’s legendary former cricketer said that as citizens, they should stand with their government’s policy.
Responding to a question, he said, “The Indian cricket board has placed a lot of importance on the infrastructure. This has been hugely beneficial to the young cricketers. The board has given facilities to players.”
Jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous "hand...
"Hassan Ali must start his new career as a TikToker, cricket is no more his game," says a social media user
Saeed Ghani advises Mohammad Hafeez to focus on his game
Babar Azam hits second successive century and Imam-ul-Haq an impressive half-century to anchor Pakistan's series win...
Shadab said he was really excited to be heading to Yorkshire for the Blast
"Delighted on the ODI's record-breaking chase Alhumdulillah," Babar Azam says