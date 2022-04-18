Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pack on PDA at Passover dinner

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, after tying the knot in a £76 million family home in Florida last weekend, are celebrating their marital life by sharing their swoon-worthy pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers actor delighted fans with yet another postcard-worthy click of the newly-wed couple.

The latest snap of the lovebirds spoke high of their romance as the new bride and groom donned matching tops at Passover dinner – the Jewish national holiday.

The couple’s lavish wedding was a strictly-private wedding for which they switched to retro flip mobile phones.

Last week, Peltz posted a photo of two vintage phones and wrote, “Our wedding phones and the only two personal pics we took.”

Guests coming to the celebrity wedding were requested to not post any pictures on social media from the event.

Daily Mail reported at the time, “It's a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie.”

“There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website,” a source told the outlet.

“Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists — it's that sort of event,” the insider added.