PPP’s Pervez Ashraf sworn in as NA speaker

Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: PPP's Raja Pervez Ashraf was sworn in as the National Assembly speaker after being elected unopposed for the coveted slot on Saturday.

He was elected as the 22nd speaker of the Lower House as no other member submitted nomination papers for the post. Pervez Ashraf was administered the oath by PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq.

The NA speaker's office fell vacant on April 9 when PTI’s Asad Qaiser resigned, stating that he can not hold voting on the no-confidence against the then-prime minister Imran Khan, which he said, was a part of a “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI government.

Earlier today, PTI’s Qasim Suri resigned from the office of the deputy speaker, hours before a no-confidence motion was scheduled to be tabled against him.

After Suri's resignation, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq — who chaired today's session — said there's no need for voting on the motion now.

He stated that the courts have specified the resignation process according to which it is to be presented to the speaker in presence of witnesses.

PM Shahbaz holds PTI responsible for load-shedding

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly before the election of the speaker, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought it to the House's notice that he held several meetings with energy and petroleum officials to take stock of the load-shedding across the country.

He said that the current capacity to produce electricity was enough for the country, but unfortunately, the PTI-led government did not follow up on the projects that had started during Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

The prime minister said it was due to the PTI government's "gross management and incompetence" that is causing load-shedding in the country — and nothing else.

"This was the most incompetent and corrupt government," he said lashing out at the Imran Khan-led government.