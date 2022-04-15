Bella Hadid calls out Instagram for shadowbanning her Palestine-related posts

Bella Hadid, who never shies away from voicing her support for oppressed Palestinians, recently called out Instagram for shadowbanning her post on the platform.

Taking to the social media on April 15, the supermodel revealed that the Facebook-owned app has ‘disabled’ her from updating her Story.

“My Instagram has disabled me from on my story – pretty much only when it is Palestine based I’m going to assume,” she wrote.

“When I post about Palestine I get immediately shadowbanned and almost 1 million less of you see my stories and posts,” she claimed.

Hadid also told her around 50 million followers on the platforms that she’s been trying to post for two hours but Instagram won’t let her share Palestine-related updates.

Earlier in March, Hadid raised a question on the visible discrimination in condemning the oppression in different parts of the world as she demanded the same level of backlash against Muslim suffering as the outrage against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Palestinian-American supermodel spoke up about the ongoing exploitation of Muslims around the globe as people chose to stay mum about the injustice.

“Question yourself, question how quietly you moved around other injustices, the footprint we leave here will be the clearest one we've left in a long time,” Hadid’s post read.

“If this is your first time realising a war in some years, you're not of the world. War is forever, and the position we take during it is forever too,” she pointed out the biased reaction towards the Muslim suffering in Palestine and China.