Bleak picture of economy: PM Shahbaz Sharif directs preparation of reforms strategy on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the common man, newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to take steps on a priority basis to control inflation.

Presiding over a meeting on the prevailing economic condition of the country, PM Shahbaz Sharif directed his economic team to prepare a comprehensive reforms strategy on an emergency basis to stabilise the country's economy.

He called for steps to improve the economic condition of the common man at any cost. “Steps are being taken on an emergency basis to stable Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Finance briefed the prime minister about the country’s current economic situation.

The prime minister expressed concerns over the worsening economic indicators.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Bilal Kiani were among the attendees of the meeting.



PM seeks proposals from economic experts

On April 12, PM Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with economic experts issued directives for formulating financial proposals to address the worsening economic situation.

The PM Office, in a statement, had said the directives came during the prime minister's meeting with his economic team as he seeks to steer the country out of the financial crisis.

The proposals will be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including agriculture, trade, investment, and banking, the statement had said.

A meeting will be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.

The prime minister had also decided to reconstitute the National Economic Council (NEC) to be comprised of independent financial experts.

In view of the challenging economic situation, he had directed the setting of medium and long-term fiscal policies and also stressed the presentation of comprehensive policy options to overcome inflation.