Nicola Peltz honours her father Nelson Peltz with a heartfelt message after her wedding

Nicola Peltz honoured her father Nelson Peltz with a heartfelt message after her lavish wedding with Brooklyn Beckham.

The newly wed heiress dropped a lovely picture with her father from her big day as she paid a tribute to him.

The 27-year-old bride captioned her post, “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life.”

“You’re the wind beneath my wings,” Nicola added.

As per reports, Nelson bore the cost for the 3-day extravagant wedding festivities of her daughter which is estimated to be around $3.5 million.



In the picture, Nicola donned a beautiful Valentino bridal gown whereas her dad looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Nicola and Brooklyn exchanged vows at Nelson’s $103m compound in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday in a star studded wedding.

Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and model Isabela Grutman were among others who attended the ceremony.



