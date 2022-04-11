Sonu Sood dishes on reuniting with Jackie Chan: Read

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has just returned back to India after shooting Roadies 18 in South Africa for almost 45 days.



Amid all, the Prithviraj actor opened up about hosting the adventure based reality show and the possibilities of reuniting with Jackie Chan.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Simmba actor spilled, “I always loved Roadies, and have been a huge fan of the format, the way people come from different parts of the globe and try to do their bit."

"They try to showcase their specialities, and this time when they told me that they are creating a new world (in the show), in a new way, I was like - let's do our bit by merging my world with theirs and creating a new world,” said Sonu.

Meanwhile, he also opened up on the possibility of reuniting with Jackie Chan again. They had collaborated for an action adventure comedy in 2017 called Kung Fu Yoga.

When asked when he is working with Chan again, Sonu states, “I don’t know. They (makers) had planned, but after that Corona happened. They were writing the script. In fact, our director had plans, and had even shared the idea with me. But then the whole Corona thing came, and lots of things have happened, especially in China also.”

He further added, “Hopefully, when everything settles down, they had plans to do that, they had written and shared the idea too. I hope it happens soon,” Sonu stated.

On the workfront, Sonu Sood has Prithviraj and Acharya in the pipeline.