Abhishek Bachchan dishes on his personal quirks

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan stunned fans as he shared some of his unusual habits in his latest interview.



The Dasvi actor explained that he feels shy and conscious in some situations when strangers are involved, and his wife Aishwarya Rai steps in to help him, reported Hindustan Times.

Abhishek said that he has never been on a set that has been unpleasant, noting that he is inhibited as an actor and won't be able to perform properly without a positive atmosphere.

Asked if that means he is conscious, the actor told Siddharth Kannan, "I am very conscious. People laugh at me. We're sitting in a hotel today, doing our press tour, and if there isn't somebody to help me walk through the lobby, I won't come in.”

“ I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me, I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I'm very shy that way."

Abhishek added, "I have certain quirks. If I am outdoor and my wife will call me in the evening asking 'how's your day' whatever, normal husband-wife chat. She says 'have you eaten,' I say 'no.' She says 'okay what do you want to eat' and I tell her and then she will...I can't call room service."

"Aishwarya has to call (room service), otherwise she knows I won't eat. I have this issue. I have a problem speaking to a stranger on the phone." On being told that he has a 'lovely wife,' Abhishek admitted, 'yeah, she is the best."