'America’s Got Talent' judges take out a moment to mark playful times: see pics

America’s Got Talent judges – Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel took out a moment to have fun during the talent show filming.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old model dropped several pictures on Sunday as the TV show personalities took over a couch to mark playful time during auditions for the 17th season of the talent show.

“Whats happening,” Klum wrote alongside the photos.

The German-American model looked gorgeous in a pink outfit, featuring an orange blazer as she reclined across the laps of the other three.

Vergara donned a strapless black dress while Cowell flaunted a casual look with his arm still wrapped up in a cast after a horrific E-bike crash.



Talking about his accident in a recent conversation with The Sun, Cowell said, “I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low.”

“I felt very depressed because I didn’t know how to explain it to Eric,” Cowell added.

“I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him,” he continued.

“That was a low point. I was on a lot of painkillers but I got off them really quickly. I didn’t want to go down that road.

“But in the end, I decided against therapy as I had great doctors, Lauren was amazing, and Eric was incredible,” he shared.

“I’m still wearing a back brace which I have to wear when I go out on my bike, and there are pretty big screws in my back, and that’s for life.