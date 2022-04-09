Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson enjoy dinner with Kourtney, Travis Barker after premiere

Reality TV queens the Kardashians graced the red carpet of the premiere event of their upcoming show on Hulu, titled The Kardashians on Thursday.
After the star-studded affair, model and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving for dinner with her beau, comedian Pete Davidson in Los Angeles.
At the event, the Saturday Night Live star accompanied Kim and watched the first episode of the show with her entire family.
The lovebirds were also joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. The stars enjoyed their double date at Jon & Vinny's Italian restaurant in Hollywood.
The SKIMS founder, 41, shared glimpses from their dinner night-out on her Instagram Stories as well. 'Late nite snack,' Kim wrote in the caption, tagging her gang Jonathan Cheban, Tracy Romulus, Kourtney, Travis and others.
Despite the late dinner, Kim was looking as fresh as ever in her a skintight Thierry Mugler metallic ensemble that she wore at the premiere.
Kourtney, on the other hand, finished her glam look with a thick, silver chain-link necklace and added a pop of colour with red nail paint to her all-black look.
The Blink-182 drummer looked dapper in a black suit while donning a pair of charcoal sunglasses for the Addams Family affair.
