Hailey Bieber details why she decided to quit runway modeling

Iconic fashion model Hailey Baldwin recently shared the reason behind her decision of stepping away from runway modeling.

Discussing her journey in the fashion world, the model detailed one of the experiences that made her quit the runway walk.

Bieber, who will be featured in Allure magazine’s May cover story, got candid about her decision to step back from certain aspects of the industry. "I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,"

Throughout her career, Bieber, has walked the catwalks for luxurious fashion houses across the globe including Versace, Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana.

"He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"

While detailing her experiences, she also acknowledged it felt like a huge success when she first start doing the shows.

Moreover, Bieber weighed in on finding a balance between her modeling career and life as an entrepreneur, as she recently launched her skincare line Rhode, inspired by her mother and grandmother in the interview.