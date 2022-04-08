Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman announces historic expansion of Islam’s first mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince has announced a historic expansion project for Quba Mosque, the first mosque built by Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), which will increase its size tenfold.
According to Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince visited the mosque where he offered prayers and made the announcement.
The new project, according to Arab News, will mean the mosque will see the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters.
The project aims to increase the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshipers to accommodate a large number of worshipers during peak season as the kingdom prepares for a massive number of pilgrims after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The expansion project, named after King Salman, will ensure the mosque’s religious importance is highlighted while maintaining its architectural style.
Located 5kms south of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, it is the first mosque in the history of Islam. It was built in the year 1 AH (622 AD).
According to the Arab News report, “there will be shaded courtyards on four sides, which will connect to prayer spaces that are not structurally attached to the current mosque building.”
The crown prince said the project aims to enhance the efficiency of the landmark for visitors’ devotional and cultural experience.
It will also solve the overcrowding issue and enhance the safety of worshipers.
Rehabilitation work will mean a number of sites and prophetic monuments within the mosque and its courtyards are preserved.
“As many as 57 sites, including wells, farms and orchards, are to be developed or rehabilitated as part of the project,” the report added.
