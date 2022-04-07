Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is going to be average: predicts tarot card reader

A tarot card reader recently predicted that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage will be 'average'.

According to India Today, Divya Pandit said that the couple is 'quite compatible' thanks to their years-long relationship.

"Since they have been dating each other for a long time, I would say that it's not a very emotional bond but more of a practical bond. More than them getting married, it is also about both families coming together."

"Alia will be holding control over here (marriage) but it is good. I won't give 100 per cent marks but their married life is going to be average," the outlet quoted.

“Alia is going to rule (in her career)," she added.

“Ranbir still has to work hard on his career. It is also because he was absent from the big screen for some time. So it will take some time for him to shine. But Alia will rock even after marriage,” she shared