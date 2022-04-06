Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie returns to social media after controversial posts

Prince Andrew’s ex-Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson made a return to social media on Tuesday

Prince Andrew’s ex-Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson returned to social media on Tuesday, days after the Duke of York turned to her account to share some posts that triggered a huge controversy last week.

Sarah took to Instagram on Tuesday to highlight the cause of refugees from Afghanistan. She shared her experience in Albania, where she met several Afghani refugees, including girls.

In one of the photos, the Duchess of York held up a sign that read: “To world! Afghan girls’ matter! They have rights to study!”

Fergie also rallied for the cause in a lengthy caption, part of which said: “Since the Taliban began sweeping through Afghanistan, they have mounted an incredible evacuation effort of hundreds and hundreds of refugees to Albania…”

“And I had the privilege of meeting these extraordinary people, and listening to their stories,” she wrote, before continuing to share her experience.

The post comes days after Fergie, on behalf of her ex-Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, took to her Instagram page to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

The post triggered quiet the controversy after it signed ‘HRH, The Duke of York’, a title that had been revoked in light of Andrew’s sex scandal.