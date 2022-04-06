Lettergate: PM Imran seeks formation of judicial commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

Prime Minister Imran Khan will move the Supreme court of Pakistan against the "foreign plot" today, say sources. Photo: APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will file a petition in the Supreme court of Pakistan seeking the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to probe the ‘Lettergate’, revealed well-placed sources on Wednesday.

The letter is reportedly a memo/cable written by the Pakistani envoy posted in the US, and is supposed to have conveyed to the government that the said foreign country’s officials had said that if the no-confidence vote was successful, everything would be forgiven. And that if Imran Khan were to stay in power, things could get difficult for Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan’s counsels will approach the apex court in this regard shortly, said the sources privy to the matter.



The prime minister will also demand of the top court to probe the international conspiracy to change the regime in Pakistan, horse-trading ahead of voting on the no-trust motion and the issue of defiant lawmakers.

On the other hand, a foreign news agency has reported that the prime minister was informed by the security agencies that they did not find any conspiracy to topple the PTI government.

The official, who is privy to such proceedings, told Reuters, requesting anonymity, that the security agencies had not come to the same conclusion as the prime minister and had communicated their view to him.