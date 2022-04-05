Victoria Beckham feels 'insecure' ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding: Here's why

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feeling 'insecure' as her firstborn Brooklyn Beckham is about to tie the knot with Nicola Peltz.

The 47-year-old is reportedly struggling to accept that her baby boy is all grown up to get married.

The Spice Girls singer who has a special bond with her firstborn has reportedly admitted, "her biggest fear about him getting married is that, in a way, she's losing him, which has started to hit home in recent weeks in the build-up to the big day," an insider spilt to Closer magazine.

"She understands that Nicola's family will be more involved, given she's the bride and they're all in the US - not to mention the wedding is taking place at her family's home - but there's that natural insecurity that he's growing ever closer to her family," the source added.

"It's at times like this that the distance between them really stings for her," the publication added.

Brooklyn and Nicola will be tying the knot in a £3m ceremony at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.