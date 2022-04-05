Victoria Beckham feels 'insecure' ahead of son Brooklyn's wedding: Here's why

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feeling 'insecure' as her firstborn Brooklyn Beckham is about to tie the knot with Nicola Peltz.
The 47-year-old is reportedly struggling to accept that her baby boy is all grown up to get married.
The Spice Girls singer who has a special bond with her firstborn has reportedly admitted, "her biggest fear about him getting married is that, in a way, she's losing him, which has started to hit home in recent weeks in the build-up to the big day," an insider spilt to Closer magazine.
"She understands that Nicola's family will be more involved, given she's the bride and they're all in the US - not to mention the wedding is taking place at her family's home - but there's that natural insecurity that he's growing ever closer to her family," the source added.
"It's at times like this that the distance between them really stings for her," the publication added.
Brooklyn and Nicola will be tying the knot in a £3m ceremony at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘smug’ since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour failed
A royal insider has claimed that Meghan Markle thinks that the Royal Family needs her and Prince Harry
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who were engaged in Montecito, reportedly took their opportunity in Sin City to...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are planning to make their ‘grand’ red-carpet debut at the Met Gala
Abhishek Bachchan says that Aishwarya tackles the tough times in her life with dignity and grace
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they walks out of airport