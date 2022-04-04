Addison Rae blasted for her 'one plus' Grammy appearance with beau Omer Fedi

Addison Rae - famed American social media star, was recently blasted by netizens who trolled her appearance with beau Omer Fedi at Grammy Awards 2022 on Sunday, April 3.



Rae walked down the red carpet of the prestigious event with Fedi who was included in the team nominated in the Song of the Year category for Lil Nax's Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

However, the famed TikToker's appearance at the 64th annual ceremony was not welcomed on social media as netizens slammed Rae for being a 'one plus' attendee with her famed beau.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "(expletive) James Charles and Addison Rae gotta do with the Grammys?”

“Why take [the] Grammys seriously when Addison Rae and James Charles are attending it,” expressed another.

"She’s literally just a plus one because her boufriend is a huge producer lol she didn’t get invited," another tweet read.