Billie Eilish pays homage to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during 2022 Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish recently paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the 64th Grammy Awards held on Sunday in Las Vegas.



The young star went on the stage to perform her Grammy nominated song Happier than Ever with brother Finneas O’Conell in an upside-down set.

During the performance, Eilish was spotted wearing an oversized Willy Chavaria black shirt featuring a photo of Hawkins’ face on the front and his last name printed on the back.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25 at the age of 50.

Eilish was reportedly heartbroken when she heard about the death of late drummer.

“It was right before we went on stage and we got the news and it really tore us all apart,” the hit-maker told Access Hollywood at the Oscars last week.