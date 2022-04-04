Play cricket, don't play with the country: PPP's Ghani to Hafeez

Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez and PPP leader Saeed Ghani. -The News/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez's support for Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn't sit well with PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani who hit back at the cricketer.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mohammad Hafeez praised Prime Minister Imran Khan after the National Assembly was dissolved on his advice following a dramatic turn of events in the lower house, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.

The cricketer praised Imran Khan calling him a "true legend" after the "surprise".

To this, the PPP leader responded, advising him to stay away from this mess and focus on his game.



"Play cricket, don't play with the country," Ghani said.

Hafeez was not the only cricketer who came forward in support of Imran Khan's move.

Former pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younus also backed the PM's move.



