Play cricket, don't play with the country: PPP's Ghani to Hafeez

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez's support for Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn't sit well with PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani who hit back at the cricketer.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mohammad Hafeez praised Prime Minister Imran Khan after the National Assembly was dissolved on his advice following a dramatic turn of events in the lower house, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.
The cricketer praised Imran Khan calling him a "true legend" after the "surprise".
To this, the PPP leader responded, advising him to stay away from this mess and focus on his game.
"Play cricket, don't play with the country," Ghani said.
Hafeez was not the only cricketer who came forward in support of Imran Khan's move.
Former pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younus also backed the PM's move.
Smith will be replaced by Mitchell Swepson — who recently made his Test debut — in the squad that will take on...
Australia claim historic victory against Pakistan, taking the three-Test series 1-0
Pakistan were set a daunting task of chasing 351 on a spinning track by the visitors
Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza warned David Warner for playing too much outside the crease in the "danger" area
Cricket fans are allowed to take selfies and photos with the iconic trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow
Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively